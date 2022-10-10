All-new Citroen C5 X spotted in Australia, goes on sale in Q4

The 2023 Citroen C5 X has touched down in Australia ahead of the official market launch during the fourth quarter. The new model will sit above the C4 crossover, which arrived in Australia about the same time last year, taking on a similar raised-up four-door coupe shape.

We spotted an example on the back of a truck this week, travelling south of Sydney. It was the only example on the truck, along with a bunch of Polestar 2s and a Suzuki Baleno. Citroen Australia is only introducing one “highly-specified” variant of the new model, which is obviously what we’re seeing here.

If the C5 Aircross and new C4 are anything to go by, the variant will be called the Shine. And in fact the Citroen Australia website shows evidence of the Shine name in its configurator/build form for the C5 X. It comes powered by a 1.6-litre PureTech turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine, developing 133kW and 250Nm. This is paired with an eight-speed auto and front-wheel drive system, offering a 0-100km/h time of 8.1 seconds.

As usual with Citroen vehicles, the C5 X promises, in this case, a “strong expression” of the brand’s renowned focus on comfort. It’ll offer nice big seats with special high-density fabric and structured foam, an open living environment (for a vehicle), and of course a smooth and absorbent suspension setting.

Other highlights include an opening panoramic glass roof, and a new 12-inch media interface incorporating Citroen’s latest operating suite. Overseas, the new touch-screen features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a surround-view parking camera system.

The Citroen C5 X will come in as the brand’s new flagship model, and so prices are likely to sit above the C5 Aircross or thereabouts – the SUV currently starts from $52,300. Official details and prices are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.