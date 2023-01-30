Suzuki plans 6 EVs by 2030, electric Jimny confirmed

Suzuki has given us a clear look at its future growth strategy as the company moves towards 2030, with a handful of EVs including an electric Jimny confirmed for release in the next 12 months or so.

Suzuki says that the Japanese, Indian and European markets are at the “core” of its efforts, and has outlined some timelines for expanding battery-electric vehicles in those particular markets.

The company is set to introduce its first battery-electric vehicles to the Japanese market at some point this year, with Suzuki hoping to have six battery-electric vehicles – totalling 20 per cent of its overall sales – for financial year 2023. Suzuki says it will also develop new hybrids for its compact vehicle lineups as well.

For the European market, Suzuki is set to release its first electric vehicle next year and aims to have five EVs, including SUVs and B-segment vehicles on sale by 2030. This includes an electric version of the loveable Jimny compact SUV, as depicted in the teaser image provided in the strategy growth document (above).

Just a few weeks ago we reported on Suzuki’s battery-electric eVX crossover that will hit the road in 2025, which comes fitted with a 60kWh battery pack and 4×4 system, and looks set to be one of the first EVs in major markets for the company.

Suzuki’s plans for India include the release of its eVX crossover SUV at some point in 2024, while aiming for a six-model EV lineup by the turn of the decade.

Interestingly, Suzuki says that its motorcycle range will be bolstered by the introduction of eight battery-electric motorcycles by 2030, and will even launch five battery-electric outboard motors for boats by 2030.

All up, Suzuki says it is hoping to become carbon-neutral in Japan and Europe by 2050, with India following two decades later in 2070, marking one of the most casual timelines to carbon neutrality we’ve seen from a major automaker.