2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo review (video)

From its sleek, modern design to its powerful motor systems and sublime handling, the Porsche Taycan is one of the most desirable electric vehicles on the market right now. We’ve just sampled the 2022 Taycan 4 Cross Turismo to see if it’s the variant of choice.

This is the entry-level version of the fully electric Taycan crossover that builds on the success of the Taycan sedan. But being the entry model doesn’t necessarily mean it misses out on technology, features, or even performance. And the price is not as much of an outreach to its affluent target market as the upper versions.

The Cross Turismo range in Australia comes with the Performance Battery Plus setup as standard, with a capacity of 93.4kWh. That translates to a range of 437km in the 4, and is the same battery that powers the 4S and Turbo models. In fact, this 4 offers the longest range of all three variants, with the others offering 436km and 425km, respectively (in MY2022 spec).

Prices start from $180,400 for this 2022 model, however if you order one today you’ll likely get the MY23 update. It starts from $178,800 and comes with a range increase to 469km. (Prices exclude on-road costs.)

2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo – THE SPECS

Motor: Two AC synchronous

Battery: 93.4kWh (Performance Plus)

Output: 280kW (350kW overboost) / 500Nm

Transmission: Single-speed front axle, two-speed rear axle

Drive type: All-wheel drive

Wheels: F: 20×9.0, 245/45 R: 20×11, 285/40 (optional 20s as tested)

ANCAP: Not tested

Unladen weight: 2245kg

Power-to-weight: 6.41:1 (kg:kW)

Official range: 437km

Max charging capacity: 22kW AC (option), 270kW+ DC

0-60km/h: 2.86 seconds*

0-100km/h: 4.96 seconds*

0-200km/h: 14.80 seconds*

60-110km/h: 2.78 seconds*

1/4 mile: 12.96 seconds at 188.2km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.848g

100-0km/h braking: 2.97 seconds at 36.31 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.310g

Decibel at idle (on standby): 27*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 78*

Priced from: $180,400

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo – THE PACKAGE

We really love the design of the Taycan. These images probably don’t do it justice. But if you’ve seen one out on the road you’ll know what we mean. It’s very futuristic and unique, sporty and curvaceous, and above all, consistent. A lot of new model vehicles coming out these days showcase a confusing design language, throughout the car. In our opinion anyway. This is cohesive. The front matches the back, in other words. And of course there is plenty of Porsche DNA in the detail, such as with the low nose and flat bonnet, rising front wheel arches, and huge rear haunches.

This example wears the optional Off Road Design package ($3450), which includes cool little aero flaps at the ends of the side skirts, front apron, and rear diffuser. We doubt they serve any major purpose otherwise every variant would get them. But they give the wagon an aftermarket tuner theme. The ground clearance is also raised 10mm with the option pack when the standard air suspension system is at the medium/normal level. It usually includes bespoke 20-inch alloy wheels too but in this test car’s case it has been fitted with the 20-inch ‘Turbo Aero Design’ wheels ($5270). These are wrapped in 245/45 front and fat 285/40 rear Pirelli Cinturato P7 tyres. These are described by Pirelli as its first “green performance” tyres.

One of the great things about the Taycan is that it offers two charging socket types. On the right side is a Type 2 socket for AC charging, at up to 22kW when optioned with the on-board system ($3500), while the left side is a CCS2 socket for rapid DC charging at over 270kW via an 800V ultra rapid charger. Usually, electric vehicles are offered with only the Type 2 socket that converts to a CCS2, as featured here on the left side. You can also opt for an electronic filler cap flap which is opened/closed by pinching the small winglet tab just behind the flap ($1310).

Take a look inside and you’ll see the interior is very Porsche. Only here there are very few physical buttons. Really, on the start button involves a mechanical pressing movement, and the stubby gear selector which is now the norm in the company’s latest models. The rest of the car’s functions are accessed via three digital screens. The 16.8-inch curved instrument cluster is spectacular, with three main dials in the middle and driving mode options on the wings. In general we’re not a fan of digital gauge clusters as we prefer the intricacies of a mechanical dial, but this arrangement is about as good as it gets for a digital setup.

Multimedia services and other vehicle settings are accessed via the main 10.9-inch unit on the dash. Porsche has updated its running system in recent times so now it displays some colour and improved graphics, as prior systems were a bit boring and monotone. The screen now offers pinch and swipe functionality, and features LTE connectivity with an embedded SIM card. Digital radio and Apple CarPlay are standard, but not Android Auto.

The interior offers an excellent blend of characteristics in our opinion. If you want to immerse yourself into the available technology and play around with all kinds of settings, you can do that. But the cabin is also very traditional, presenting an awesome driving position, perfect steering wheel, and ergonomic handles and storage areas. So you can just get on with driving. Passenger space is good but understandably sporty. And despite being a crossover, you still need to bend down a bit to get in. It does feel very intimate and cosy once you’re in though, making it the ideal touring companion.

The rear seat can be had in either 2- or 3-seat form. The company calls it a 4+1 layout, as optioned here ($1000). This basically means the middle seat is really only designed for temporary use as it doesn’t include special supportive bolsters or comfy cushioning. It’s okay but not exactly luxurious. There are climate vents in the back and optional four-zone climate control, as well as nicely contoured outer seats that match the sports seats in the front.

If regular travelling is on your agenda, the Cross Turismo model will appeal to you most. Open the electronic tailgate to utilise 446 litres of space, or just over 1200 litres with the rear seats folded down. There’s a handy spot for the AC charging cable under the floor and a 12V socket on the wall. If that’s not enough space there’s also an 84-litre carpeted tub under the bonnet at the front. We found this area particular useful for carrying light shopping or smaller items, as they don’t tend to roll around as much as in the back.

2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo – THE DRIVE

Out on the road, we just can’t get over how good this air suspension setup is. It does a remarkable job of absorbing bumps, even quite nasty ones, yet it doesn’t lean or bottom out. It’s like driving along on a sponge, but with no body roll or squidginess. Of course, Porsche always does great in the steering department, and here it is sharp and precise without being busy and tiring. Just point and shoot and enjoy its friendly feedback.

The suspension layout adopts an aluminium double wishbone setup at the front, and an aluminium multi-link system at the back. Drivers have various driving modes to choose from, including a sport plus mode that lowers the ride height by 10mm. In standard form this model offers a ride height of 146mm, but with the Off Road Design pack that jumps to 156mm. All of it is controlled by a very clever computer called Porsche 4D Chassis Control.

In short, this is easily the best-handling fully electric road vehicle we’ve ever driven. Especially on regular roads. The Taycan GTS sedan is the ultimate expression of its skills in our view, but this Cross Turismo format is great for Australian roads which are, let’s face it, ordinary and even terrible once you get out into the country. So having the extra clearance and space for the wheel to travel within the arches can be hugely beneficial. There is an off-road setting which lifts the ride height by 30mm, leaving 186mm on this optioned spec.

That’s not enough clearance for typical 4×4 tracks but it is enough to enjoy camping trips and exploring relatively groomed dirt tracks and so on. It’s also great for snowy or shallow sandy conditions as the belly doesn’t scrub out compared with a typical AWD sedan or wagon. The standard 12.2-degree approach angle isn’t ideal for steeply-curbed driveways or sudden inclines on the dirt. In the end we doubt many buyers will be expecting ground-breaking off-road skills from the Taycan Cross Turismo in any case.

It is a heavy vehicle, like pretty much all electric cars, weighing in at 2245kg in this spec. And you can feel it when pushing on through a spirited mountain road in a high tempo manner. But the way it composes itself, brakes and then rails around is sensational. It never feels nervous or uneasy. And the weight doesn’t seem to impact performance. Porsche claims 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds and 0-200km/h in 15.6 seconds. On a private road using a Racelogic Vbox we saw this test car record 4.96 seconds and 14.80 seconds, respectively.

The Taycan 4 is as quick as you could ever need on the road, and it’s not so quick that it becomes intimidating as the speed climbs. It’s actually a lot of fun because you can apply loads of power at the corner apex and it will fling you out with gut-tickling g-force, but the scenery isn’t going at warp speed. So you can easily keep up with it all and maintain full concentration. The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and Turbo S sedan, on the other hand, require serious attention and prior experience driving supercars, because corners come up extremely quickly.

Charging the Taycan is an easy process if you have your own charger. According to the spec sheet on this particular model, an on-board 22kW charging system is a $3500 option but standard on the Turbo. This is a very handy option though because you can use the public bring-your-own-cable stations and receive a decent charge in about 30 minutes. These AC chargers are popping up everywhere, at least in Sydney, often at public libraries, train station car parks and council buildings. And since they require your own cable they are not usually that busy.

Using its maximum DC charging capacity Porsche says you can go from 5-80 per cent charge in 22 minutes. Using a more common 50kW DC public station takes 93 minutes to achieve the same top up. As is often the case in our experience with EVs, it’s the local infrastructure that lets the whole thing down. Stations are either broken or errored in some way, or have a line up of other EV owners wanting a charge. Many are still free too, which we think causes more problems. It’s like giving away anything for free; you’re going to have commotion and arguments. We think all stations should incorporate some sort of pay system.

2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo – THE VIDEO

2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo – THE VERDICT

This is now one of the most popular models in Porsche’s showroom. During 2022 the company delivered 34,801 examples to new customers around the world. And that figure would have been even higher if it weren’t for supply chain constraints related to the pandemic. One drive of it and you’ll instantly see what all the fuss is about. The way it carries itself so smoothly and with unwavering cornering control, backed by instant throttle response, creates an all-new level of driving companionship.

Should you go for the 4? We think the 4S is the golden child if you’re quite accustomed to fast-accelerating vehicles. However, if this is your first time owning a very fast car or, more simply, if you’re not interested in brutal acceleration, then the 4 will definitely suffice. It still comes with one of the best suspension systems we’ve ever experienced in a road car – air suspension, as standard – and the features list is quite large in the base Cross Turismo compared with the base model Taycan RWD sedan. Our recommendation is to take the 4 and 4S for a test drive to see which suits you and your driving style best.

PROS:

– Mind-bending air suspension system offers blend of comfort and control

– Instant response and clever 4D chassis control means catapulting corner exits

– Clean technology integration inside while still traditionally sporty

– Practical yet elegant design

– Taycan 4 variant offers the longest range in the lineup



CONS:

– Big priced options

– Lack of EV support from local infrastructure

As always, if you’re thinking about buying a new car don’t forget to click here to speak with our car buying specialists.