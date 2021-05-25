Elon Musk claims new Roadster can do 0-60mph in 1.1 seconds

May 25, 2021
Car News, Electric, Tesla

Elon Musk, Tesla founder, is once again stirring up excitement over a long-awaited product. This time it’s the follow up to its original Roadster, announcing some absolutely outlandish claims over its acceleration potential.

It all started when a keen-eyed observer noticed a ‘Roadster 2.0‘ on display, at the Peterson Automotive Museum, with a commemorative plaque claiming a 0-60mph (97km/h) sprint time of just 1.1 seconds. Some Twitter users questioned its founder directly on the social platform.

Musk, no stranger to the inner-workings of social media and drumming up excitement confirmed the ludicrous claims, stating that the 1.1-second sprint to 60mph is possible with the “Spacex rocket thruster option” package. See below:

This is by no means the first bold claim that Elon Musk has made about Tesla, with many calling into question the repeated production delays that have seen the release of the second generation Roadster pushed back time and time again. Originally, the Roadster was set for a mid-2020 release, which now looks more like 2022 for the first deliveries.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Tesla has priced the second-generation Roadster at US$200,000 (about AU$260,000), with a limited edition run of Founders Series Roadsters priced from $250,000 (about AU$320,000).

The car is set to offer some absolutely mind-bending and potentially questionable statistics. Namely, a 10,000Nm torque figure, 400km/h top speed, 0-160km/h sprint in 4.2 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of just 8.8 seconds.

Elon Musk has also claimed the Roadster will have a 200kWh battery pack offering 998km of range, with a three-motor configuration that features two electric motors over the rear axle and one over the front. Power is to be transferred via all-wheel drive. Whether or not these claims are realistic will become clear when the Roadster hits the road – hopefully – some time next year.

In related news, Musk also took to Twitter to confirm the Tesla Model S Plaid variant is set for a delivery event on June 3. He also claimed it is the “fastest production car ever”, with 0-60mph in under two seconds.

Tags

Related Articles

Tesla hatchback under consideration based on Model 3, Model 2? – report
Tesla hatchback under consideration based on Model 3, Model 2? – report
Nissan R36 GT-R set for 2023, KERS hybrid likely – report
Nissan R36 GT-R set for 2023, KERS hybrid likely – report
Lamborghini plans to unveil something "ahead of its time" on July 8
Lamborghini plans to unveil something "ahead of its time" on July 8
2022 Chevrolet Corvette priced from $144,990 in Australia
2022 Chevrolet Corvette priced from $144,990 in Australia

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.