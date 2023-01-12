Suzuki unveils all-electric eVX concept, set for 2025 release

Suzuki has given us a sign of what its electrified lineup will look like in the future with the reveal of its eVX battery-electric vehicle concept, which the company says will hit the road in 2025.

The company took to the stage in Delhi, India, at the Auto Expo to tease its first-ever battery electric vehicle, which features a 4×4 system and a 60kWh battery pack that is good for a claimed 550km of driving on the modified Indian driving cycle (MIDC).

Few details have been offered up by Suzuki, although the company says it measures in at 4300mm long by 1800mm wide and stands 1600mm tall, which makes it slightly – 125mm – longer than the current-generation Vitara.

Suzuki has released some digital renders detailing the styling package, with a sharp, angular design featuring a high-riding bonnet and window sills, and an uncrowded rear-end design that houses a seamless taillight theme stretching from side-to-side.

The news comes as a pretty significant announcement from Suzuki, a company that is yet to release any plans for a fully-electric vehicle here and has been incredibly slow to get the ball rolling on even hybrid powertrains. Suzuki’s chief, Osamu Suzuki at the Auto Expo, said:

“I am delighted to unveil the eVX, our first global strategic EV. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Suzuki will continue providing valuable products to our customers around the world by optimizing them for the way different people live and drive.”