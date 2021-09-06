Subaru Outback hits 150,000 sales in Australia

Subaru Australia is celebrating a number of milestones this month, delivering its 150,000th unit of the iconic Outback, while achieving nearly 60 per cent sales growth for the month of August, significantly outpacing the rest of the industry.

All up for the month of August, Subaru sold 3232 vehicles, which gave the local arm a 4.0 per cent share of the market. But that’s not why Subi is popping the champagne right now.

Instead, the sales milestone of 150,000 Outbacks was a major cause for celebrations, as well as the fact that Subaru saw its overall sales in the country increase by 57.6 per cent compared with August last year. For reference, this nearly doubled the industry’s overall market growth of 33.1 per cent for the month.

Subaru is out-pacing the market average when it comes to year-on-year sales, too, recording an increase of 29.3 per cent across the first eight months of the year, nipping out the market’s overall year-on-year sales growth of 27.2 per cent.

The company says that its sales growth was based on the success of its Forester SUV, which recorded 1104 sales in August and amounted to an increase of 55.1 per cent for the month. This was followed by 951 units of the XV, which is an increase of 76.4 per cent for the month, and the Outback in third place. It saw 611 sales, effectively doubling its sales tally with 100.3 per cent growth for the month and 96.4 per cent for year-to-date.

The Impreza, too, saw a huge increase in sales in August, with 453 units. That’s an increase of 111.7 per cent for the month. That compares well to the segment’s overall increase of just 34.5 per cent. Subaru’s general manager, Blair Read, said:

“We couldn’t be prouder to celebrate the 150,000th Outback sale during August, a vehicle that has resonated deeply with Australians for generations. It is fitting we celebrate this remarkable milestone in the year we launch the sixth generation, all-new Subaru Outback that not only epitomises all the qualities that have made it famous, but elevates its appeal with enhanced technology, refinement and crossover ability.”