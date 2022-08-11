Hyundai N Track Maps expanded to include more Australian circuits

Hyundai has announced its N Track Maps feature has been updated to include more Australian racing circuits, in a variety of configurations, as a no-cost option for eligible owners.

Hyundai’s N Track Maps system first debuted in the Kona N as a complimentary data-logging system and convenient little lap timer. It saved drivers from having to lash out on their own system to accurately track lap times and ensure boasting rights amongst friends.

The system has now been rolled out to owners of the little i20 N and the i30 N, and it can automatically tell when the car has hit a circuit pre-loaded into the system and begin timing laps and logging data.

The list of circuits now supported by Track Maps stands at 14 tracks in 32 different configurations. These include Queensland Raceway, Lakeside Park, and Morgan Park Raceway in the Sunshine state, as well as Sydney Motor Sport Park and Wakefield Raceway in NSW.

The NT receives Hidden Valley Race Track mapping, while South Australia’s Mallala Motor Sport Park and The Bend Motorsport Park are also fully mapped-out.

Also making the cut are Tasmania’s Baskerville Raceway and the Symmons Plains Raceway, Victoria’s Sandown Raceway and Winton Motor Raceway, and West Australia’s Collie Motorplex and Wanneroo Raceway.

For those interested, the latest Track Map software is available for free via Hyundai’s update page on its website, with no need to visit the dealership; simply download onto a USB and update the infotainment system. Hyundai Australia’s CEO, Ted Lee, said:

“Every Hyundai N model has an innate sense of fun and driver involvement engineered into it. Now, that’s complemented by the Track Maps software that can recognise and automatically record lap times around a host of Australian racing circuits, to prompt the driver when the opportunity for driving fun arises.”