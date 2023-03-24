2024 Ford Ranger Wildtrak X announced for Australia, priced from $75,990

Ford Australia has confirmed it is launching a new Ranger Wildtrak X later this year to top off the latest range, bringing in special features and extra capability for the popular ute.

The 2024 WildTrak X will come in to sit above the Wildtrak to become the new flagship, aside from the Ranger Raptor which sits to one side as a separate performance iteration. As such, the Wildtrak X is priced right in between the two, kicking off from $75,990 – about $8000 more than the regular Wildtrak 2.0TTD and about $11,000 less than the Raptor.

It comes with the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel four-cylinder engine producing 150kW and 500Nm, paired to a 10-speed automatic. Unlike all other 2.0TTD variants, the Wildtrak X is the first to utilise the advanced ‘full-time’ 4WD system instead of the part-time setup featured on other 2.0TTD models.

Buyers are also treated to AT3 all-terrain tyres as standard, consisting of 265/70s wrapped around a 17-inch alloy wheel. Off-road performance is further optimised with Trail Turn Assist, which adds braking to the inside rear wheel for tighter turns off road, as well as Trail Control off-road cruise control.

The Wildtrak X also benefits from a bespoke suspension package and includes Bilstein position-sensitive dampers, with End Stop Control Valve technology that promises improved on-road manners and off-road performance.

To finish it all off, the new variant comes standard with Ford’s Flexible Rack System for the tub area, as well as a bespoke front grille, matrix LED headlights, leather-accented Miko suede seats and special logos, and a B&O premium sound system.

The 2024 Ford Ranger Wildtrak X will go on sale in Australia during the second half of this year, priced from $75,990 (excluding on-road costs).