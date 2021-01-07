2021 Subaru Outback on sale in Australia in March, from $39,990

Following confirmation of the 2021 Subaru Outback for Australia, the local arm has now confirmed the full lineup details, specifications, and prices ahead of its official launch in March.

Three model grades will hit the Aussie market, spanning from the Outback AWD, AWD Sport, and AWD Touring. These will replace the outgoing 2.5i and 2.5i Premium naming structure. All three variants feature a new 2.5-litre flat-four petrol engine, showcasing direct injection. It produces 138kW and 245Nm, up from 129kW/235Nm in the outgoing 2.5i.

Despite overseas markets being offered an even newer 2.4-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder, developing 194kW and 376Nm, Australians will not be offered this unit. PerformanceDrive understands this is because of production-related reasons from the factory in Japan. As a result, the new Outback will be one of the least powerful petrol SUVs in its respective segment.

As a double-whammy piece of bad news for us driving fans, Subaru is continuing with its CVT auto transmission as the only option. It is an updated unit though, featuring “greater ratio coverage” for improved take-off acceleration, and an eight-speed manual mode. Subaru says that over 80 per cent of the components in the gearbox have been revised.

All variants will be presented with an impressive suite of safety technologies as part of Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist system. Much of the tech will mean the new model is set to be one of the safest SUVs in the class. Functions include lane-keeping aid, autonomous emergency steering and braking, speed-sign recognition, rear cross-traffic alert, and driver monitoring. There’s also a new passenger seat cushion airbag, which pushes the front section of the seat upward to reduce forward movement of the waist.

Other innovative features include special safety measures to withstand the new Mobile Progressive Deformable Barrier (MPDB) crash test, as well as a new stop-start system with ‘Change of Mind Control’ that promises to restart the engine within 0.2 seconds.

Thanks to the adoption of the new Subaru Global Platform, the 2021 Outback is larger, offering a bigger cabin than ever before. The cargo area also presents a wider opening than before, and the key interior dimensions are increased for improved passenger comfort. Speaking about the new model, Blair Read, Subaru Australia general manager, said:

“Based on customer feedback, we’ve made a conscious decision to take Outback considerably up market, confirming its status as the flagship in the Subaru range. The aggressive rugged design, along with the suite of luxury features, technology, infotainment and safety inherent in every Outback will only add to its rock-solid reputation for value and whole-of-life costs.”

The new model will go on sale in March as mentioned, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs). See further below for the highlight standard features of each variant:

2021 Subaru Outback AWD: $39,990

2021 Subaru Outback AWD Sport: $44,490

2021 Subaru Outback AWD Touring: $47,790

Outback AWD features

Lineartronic CVT with manual mode

Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

X-Mode (2 mode)

11.6-inch tablet-like infotainment screen

Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-Drive)

Next generation EyeSight Driver Assist technology featuring new stereo cameras for improved range, advanced Lane Centring Function featuring lead car follow functionality, Autonomous Emergency Steering, Lane Departure Warning featuring haptic feedback (vibrating) steering wheel and Speed Sign Recognition with Intelligent Speed Limiter functionality

Driver Monitoring System

Subaru’s Vision Assist

SRS passenger seat cushion airbag

2000kg braked towing capacity

Self-levelling LED headlights with auto off (dusk-sensing)

Integrated front LED turn signals and Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

Outback AWD Sport features, over and above AWD

Water repellent sports seat trim

Satellite navigation

Exclusive to this variant, unique black exterior highlights for a more rugged look, including door mirror caps, front grille, front fog light surround, front and rear bumper guard, shark fin antenna and rear badging

18-inch alloy wheels with dark metallic finish

Tough ladder-type roof rails

Additional Vision Assist features including a Front View Monitor and Side View Monitor to aid visibility in tricky situations

Heated seats for both front passengers and rear outboard passengers

Hands-free powered tailgate

Sports pedals

Outback AWD Touring features, over and above AWD Sport