Subaru BRZ 10th Anniversary Edition now on sale in Australia

Subaru is celebrating 10 years since the introduction of its BRZ sports coupe here in Australia with a 10th anniversary edition that is limited to just 150 units. It’s available to order now.

The BRZ 10th Anniversary Edition comes packaged with a handful of unique styling tweaks over the standard BRZ, with no mechanical upgrades on offer. That means power remains supplied by the same 2.4-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder boxer unit producing 174kW/250Nm, thrown to the rear wheels via your choice of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

What the Anniversary Edition BRZ offers, instead, is a handful of styling tweaks inside and out, with the exterior receiving Subaru’s WR Blue as the only colour option, a set of black 18-inch alloy wheels, black mirror caps and a black rear badge.

Inside, you’ll find some 10th anniversary logos embossed on the doors, with blue stitching for the arm rests, steering wheel, gear lever and handbrake and some blue perforations for the seats themselves.

You’ll also find some black highlights for the climate settings and centre console switchgear, and some numbered badges unique to the car’s limited production run of 150 units. Subaru says the BRZ 10th Anniversary Edition is now available for pre-order, with the first deliveries expected to take place in February, 2023. Blair Read, Subaru Australia managing director, said:

“We are thrilled to open the order book for this very special model, which celebrates a decade since the debut of the first Subaru BRZ. For the BRZ 10th Anniversary Edition, the engineers have taken the same absolute attention to detail they did on creating the BRZ’s complete package and added exclusive commemorative touches to the interior and exterior. We’re also very pleased to continue accommodating all sports car buyers, by offering this special edition BRZ in manual and automatic transmissions.”

The BRZ 10th Anniversary Edition is priced from $43,090 for the manual, while opting for the automatic variant brings the price to $46,890 (before on-road costs).