Kia EV9 electric SUV revealed, set for Australia by 2024

Kia has taken the wraps off its latest flagship SUV, with the battery electric EV9 showcasing a bold styling package and Kia’s clever interior packaging ahead of its official debut later this month.

On the styling front, the EV9 shares little in the way of design details with its EV6 sibling, with Kia moving toward a sharper and more angular approach for the EV9. Though, the side profile and windows taper back to the boot in a similar aesthetic to the EV6.

The EV9’s front fascia is inspired by Kia’s ‘digital tiger face’ theme which features two cube lamp clusters and a pair of star map LED daytime running lamps, vertical headlights and a buldging front bonnet design.

Inside, the front of the cabin positions two 12.3-inch digital displays atop a floating dashboard that features just a small handful of physical buttons for the minimalist cabin.

The centre console allows for storage between the driver and front passenger thanks to the absence of a transmission tunnel.

The underpinning E-GMP platform has also allowed for a completely flat floor and a spacious interior configuration with seats for up to seven people. It can also be configured for six people.

The second-row seats can both recline and swivel 180 degrees so passengers can face each other, while the third row picks up a set of air vents and charging ports.

Kia’s release details just the design package inside and out, with the company keeping us on our toes for the official debut before giving up any info on battery sizes, electric motor outputs and driving ranges. Kia’s executive vice president, Karim Habib, said:

“The Kia EV9 offers customers and exceptionally high-quality proposition and a fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector. This new vehicle typology provides instinctive experiences and excellent comfort for not just the driver, but all occupants, through innovative use of space, technology and design.”