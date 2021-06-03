All-new 2021 Toyota Kluger arrives in Australia, with hybrid option

June 3, 2021
Toyota Australia has announced the arrival of the all-new fourth-generation 2021 Kluger, which brings in new looks, improved safety and for the first time in Australia, a hybrid powertrain option. The popular model also switches to the company’s latest TNGA platform, promises improved handling and comfort.

Toyota is looking to cement the Kluger as the go-to choice for families looking for a seven-seat SUV with what it says is its best offering yet, in three trim levels. The new Kluger range will be available in GX, GXL and Grande spec, with the option of two (front) or all-wheel drive petrol, or an all-wheel drive hybrid.

Toyota’s hybrid system features a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired to three electric motors, offering a combined power output of 184kW and 391Nm, driving the wheels via an e-CVT auto. Toyota says this engine is rated at 5.6L/100km on the combined cycle, with 128g/km of CO2 emissions.

The V6 petrol produces 218kW and 350Nm, with Toyota adding that the V6 is now 7 per cent more efficient. All-wheel drive petrol variants receive a torque-splitting all-wheel drive system that shifts power from 100 per cent front to a 50:50 distribution. Economy figures range between 8.7L/100km for the front-wheel drive and 8.9L/100km for the petrol-powered all-wheel drive variant.

Standard equipment on the GX includes smart entry and start, manual front and rear dual-zone air-conditioning, rain-sensing wipers, automatic lights and five USB ports. Stepping up to the GXL adds powered and heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, faux leather interior upholstery, a powered tailgate and sat-nav.

The range-topping Grande variant receives a panoramic sunroof, hands-free powered tailgate, ventilated seats, head-up display, panoramic-view monitor, leather accented seats and 11-speaker sound system provided by JBL.

Also included on all Kluger variants is a handsome amount of safety equipment, including pre-collision safety system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, emergency steering assist, active cruise control, lane trace assist, blind spot monitor, reversing camera and seven airbags.

The Kluger range is covered by Toyota’s five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, and it offers capped-price servicing. See below for the starting prices (before on-road costs):

2021 Kluger GX 2WD V6 petrol: $47,650
2021 Kluger GXL 2WD V6 petrol: $56,850
2021 Kluger Grande 2WD V6 petrol: $68,900

2021 Kluger GX AWD V6 petrol: $51,650
2021 Kluger GXL AWD V6 petrol: $60,850
2021 Kluger Grande AWD V6 petrol: $72,900

2021 Kluger GX AWD hybrid: $54,150
2021 Kluger GXL AWD hybrid: $63,350
2021 Kluger Grande AWD hybrid: $75,400

Options
Optional paint: $675
Rear Entertainment System (Grande only): $1500

