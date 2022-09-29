Polestar 3 debuts October 12, 380kW/910Nm Performance Pack confirmed

After months of waiting, Polestar has confirmed that its Polestar 3 SUV will be revealed in a special event hosted in Copenhagen, Denmark on October 12. The company also confirms there will be a performance option packing a 380kW/910Nm punch.

The company bills it as “the SUV for the electric age” which will go head-to-head with electric SUVs like the Audi e-tron, BMW iX3 and Tesla Model Y. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 might also be considered distant rivals.

So far, Polestar has been pretty tight-lipped on specifications and hardware details for the Polestar 3, but this week it said performance has been a key pillar in the vehicle’s development, and there will be a performance range-topper.

The company has confirmed power outputs for its optional Performance Package, which will offer 380kW of power and 910Nm of torque. Regular power outputs for the base Polestar 3 are yet to be confirmed, but the company says that all versions will receive a rear-biased dual motor setup with electric torque vectoring from a dual-clutch system fitted to the rear motor. A range of over 600km was previously confirmed.

All Polestar 3 variants will also receive dual-chamber air suspension with active dampers that adjust every two milliseconds, as well as a set of Polestar’s signature gold accents.

Polestar’s chief, Thomas Ingenlath, said the Polestar 3’s performance credentials have been buoyed by a low centre of gravity and a wide track that lends itself perfectly to dynamic handling. We also know that it will come jam-packed with clever self-driving tech from its partners Zenseact, Luminar and Smart Eye, with all the data crunched by an NDIVIA processor.

Other than those details, though, Polestar is going to keep us waiting until October 12 when the Polestar 3 makes its official debut. Thomas Ingenlath said:

“Polestar 3 defines the SUV for the electric age and in designing it, we addressed some of the fundamentals of the archetype: proportions, stance and aerodynamics. It’s this instant ability to transform from a comfortable cruiser to a sharp, agile performance car in less than the blink of an eye that makes Polestar 3 special as an electric performance SUV.”