MY2023.5 Ford Ranger updates announced for Australia, revised options

Not long after launching the new 2023 Ford Ranger in Australia, the local arm has today announced an MY2023.5 update. It brings in added standard features for some models, revised options, and higher prices.

The new Ranger has certainly got off to a flying start. Last month (during October) it was the best-selling vehicle in Australia, outright. Even overshadowing the ever-popular HiLux. Both models are still suffering production delays due to ongoing parts shortages in the industry.

Just a few main changes are being announced for the 2023.5 update. For starters, the Trailer Brake Controller system now comes standard on the XLT and Sport variants. It gives buyers further peace of mind when towing.

A new rear-view camera package is being introduced for the XL cab-chassis model, while the flagship Wildtrak will be available with optional fresh-look 20-inch machined-face alloy wheels, equipped with all-season tyres.

Another change is for the Touring Pack, which is optional on the XLT and Sport models. It now includes the Cargo Management System for the load area and an auxiliary switch bank on the overhead console.

Lastly, the auxiliary switch bank is being offered as a separate option on the XLT cab-chassis models, allowing buyers to easily fit various powered accessories and operate them from a convenient switch on the ceiling.

Ford is also reiterating its relatively new powered roller shutter option the Raptor model. It comes with a plastic drop-in bedliner, replacing the standard spray-in type on the Raptor.

The new model is set to go into production in March, 2023, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):