2022 Ford Bronco Everglades special edition announced, factory mud-bogger

Love driving around in swampy areas but not sure your SUV can take it? Maybe you need the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades special edition, which is designed for doing exactly that.

Building on its already high-calibre off-road reputation, the new Bronco has been given some special edition treatment in the USA, with a package called Everglades. No doubt inspired by the Everglades wetlands in Florida, the Bronco is prepared to get muddy.

Ford gives the new Bronco an exclusive snorkel for the engine that runs up the A-pillar, complete with a reversible intake, while the front and rear axles and transmission and transfer case are all given raised vents for enhanced water crossing capability.

You probably also noticed the chunky 35-inch Goodyear mud terrain tyres which are mounted on 17-inch carbonised grey alloy wheels. These are part of the Sasquatch Package, along with rock rails for the sills, a roof rack, and colour-coded hardtop.

The Bronco Everglades offers an impressive 925mm (36.4in) water wading capability. A ZEON 10-S WARN winch package is also included, and a heavy-duty modular front bumper bar by Ford Performance.

Inside, passengers needn’t worry about mucking up the upholstery as Ford has installed marine-grade vinyl seats and a rubber floor for easy washing. Urban Green highlights help to signify its outdoorsy focus.

Under the bonnet is Ford’s 2.3-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine, producing 224kW (300hp) and 440Nm. This is connected up to a 10-speed SelectShift auto with a selectable four-wheel drive system, including low range with 67.8:1 crawl ratio gearing.

The Ford Bronco Everglades will arrive in showrooms during the middle of this year, with orders opening in March for existing Bronco reservation holders. Prices will start from US$53,000.