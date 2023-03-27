Subaru Australia opens expressions of interest for 2024 Impreza

Subaru says expressions of interest in its sixth-generation 2024 Impreza are now open for prospective buyers in Australia, ahead of its launch some time in the near future.

So far, Subaru has confirmed most of the things we already anticipated for a next-gen Impreza, while leaving the question of things like a hybrid powertrain unconfirmed for now.

That means we’ll likely find a 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer under the bonnet paired with a CVT automatic and Subaru’s symmetrical AWD system, with the company adding that engineers have “improved comfort” levels overall.

Considering its closely-linked sibling, the Crosstrek, has picked up a 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer and eBoxer hybrid, it’s likely the Impreza will have an identical powertrain option when it arrives.

In the case of the upcoming Crosstrek, fuel economy figures drop from 7.2L/100km to 6.5L/100km between the petrol and the hybrid.

Other than that, we know that the sixth-gen Impreza will pick up an 11.6-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the EyeSight safety suite and Subaru’s Vision Assist. Subaru is keen to keep us waiting for its official debut before confirming any more details.

Just a few weeks ago, Subaru released a 30th Anniversary special edition for the current fifth-gen Impreza, which picks up a number of special touches from its performance arm, STI, including 18-inch ENKEI alloys, a revised grille and interior upgrades, and is priced from $36,290 before on-roads.

Subaru hasn’t confirmed a release date for the all-new 2024 Impreza, stating only that it is “set to hit the Australian market soon”. Subaru Australia managing director, Blair Read, said:

“Impreza is an icon, and the new model continues with an all-round package for drivers. Featuring new styling, technology, safety, and comfort, alongside Subaru’s renowned Symmetrical all-wheel drive, the sixth generation Impreza provides drivers with ultimate confidence in all conditions.”