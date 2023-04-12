Volkswagen Australia announces increased stock for Golf GTI, 110TSI

If you’re looking to get your hands on a Golf GTI, you’re in luck, because Volkswagen says it has a shipment of 1300 GTIs and 110TSI R-Lines on the way to Australia in the coming months.

Volkswagen says both the GTI and the 110TSI R-Line are available to order now after the company paused orders for both variants in the wake of ballooning wait lists. The local arm says the additional units have dropped estimated wait times to around three months.

As a reminder, the Golf GTI comes powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot that throws 180kW/370Nm to the front wheels with the help of a seven-speed DSG, propelling the GTI’s 1477kg tare weight from 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds.

As standard, the GTI comes with adaptive suspension and an electronic limited-slip differential. VW’s head of passenger vehicles, Michelle Rowney, said:

“Inside our headquarters and in showrooms there’s so much love for the Golf, so it has been challenging to have our supply restricted for this iconic hatchback.”

The GTI’s little brother, the 110TSI R-Line, is powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder producing 110kW/250Nm, powering the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic that offers an 8.5-second 0-100km/h run.

Prices for the Golf GTI currently start from $55,490, while the 110TSI R-Line starts from $40,490 (excluding on-road costs).