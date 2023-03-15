Subaru Impreza 30th Anniversary S-Edition announced for Australia

Subaru is celebrating the Impreza’s hugely successful three-decade sales history here in Australia with a special S-Edition variant that picks up a handful of sporty STI accessories.

It comes as Subaru readies the next-generation Impreza for its global launch, with the farewell special based on the flagship Impreza 2.0i-S hatch variant and priced at a $3000 premium, starting from $36,290 (before on-road costs).

Over the current range-topper, the 2.0i-S picks up a set of STI ENKEI 18-inch alloy wheels, an STI front and side under spoiler, a revised sporty grille design, as well S-Edition badging and an STI gear lever for that added sporty touch.

Power remains supplied by Subaru’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer powerplant producing 115kW/196Nm, which is paired with a CVT automatic. Subaru says the Impreza 2.0i-S S-Edition will be making its way to dealerships in May. Subaru Australia managing director, Blair Read, said:

“Impreza has been an important part of the Subaru family for 30 years now, and this new special edition is our way of celebrating that legacy. The added styling enhancements provide enhanced sports styling to match the Impreza’s symmetrical all-wheel drive capability.”