Car News Hybrid Subaru SUV

2023 Subaru Crosstrek now on sale in Australia from $34,990

Alexi Falson

Subaru Australia has opened up the order book for its new Crosstrek range, replacing the XV. It features a choice of petrol and hybrid powertrains split across three trim levels, with deliveries set to begin in April.

On the styling front, the new Crosstrek design adopts a set of slimmed-down LED headlights for all variants, with a larger hexagonal front grille and more prominent cladding around the wheel arches that accommodate 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels, depending on the trim level.

Under the bonnet, Subaru is carrying over its current range of petrol and hybrid powertrains, which means there’s a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated boxer four-cylinder petrol powering base models producing 115kW/196Nm, with an updated CVT automatic featuring an eight-speed manual mode.

Buyers upgrading to the Crosstrek Hybrid range gain a 2.0-litre boxer four-cylinder with electric-hybrid tech that produces slightly less power at 110kW, but the same 196Nm of torque. On the combined cycle, the base Crosstrek’s fuel economy stands at 7.2L/100km, while the hybrid drops to 6.5L/100km.

The entry-level Crosstrek AWD 2.0L comes riding on 17-inch alloys and picks up LED headlights, combination taillights, dual-zone climate control, cloth upholstery, Qi wireless charging and an 11.6-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

This is in addition to Subaru’s EyeSight safety system that packages in adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure prevention, rear-cross traffic alerts, emergency steering, reverse automatic braking and more.

Stepping up to the Crosstrek AWD 2.0R  adds a set of 18-inch alloys, self-levelling LED headlights, LED fog lights, roof rails, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 10-way adjustable heated seats, USB ports in the second row and a surround-view monitor.

Subaru’s range-topping Crosstrek AWD 2.0S comes fitted with an electric sunroof, leather upholstery, sat-nav and an upgraded 10-speaker sound system from Harman Kardon.

The Crosstrek Hybrid range is split into an entry-level L and a range-topping S variant, with equipment lists matching their petrol siblings.

Subaru says that the 2023 Crosstrek is set to arrive in dealerships in April, with pre-orders now open. Prices for the MY23 Subaru Crosstrek range can be found below (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Subaru Crosstrek AWD 2.0L: $34,990
2023 Subaru Crosstrek AWD 2.0R: $38,490
2023 Subaru Crosstrek AWD 2.0S: $41,490
2023 Subaru Crosstrek AWD Hybrid L: $38,590
2023 Subaru Crosstrek AWD Hybrid S: $45,090

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In,

More Stories