2023 Subaru Crosstrek now on sale in Australia from $34,990

Subaru Australia has opened up the order book for its new Crosstrek range, replacing the XV. It features a choice of petrol and hybrid powertrains split across three trim levels, with deliveries set to begin in April.

On the styling front, the new Crosstrek design adopts a set of slimmed-down LED headlights for all variants, with a larger hexagonal front grille and more prominent cladding around the wheel arches that accommodate 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels, depending on the trim level.

Under the bonnet, Subaru is carrying over its current range of petrol and hybrid powertrains, which means there’s a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated boxer four-cylinder petrol powering base models producing 115kW/196Nm, with an updated CVT automatic featuring an eight-speed manual mode.

Buyers upgrading to the Crosstrek Hybrid range gain a 2.0-litre boxer four-cylinder with electric-hybrid tech that produces slightly less power at 110kW, but the same 196Nm of torque. On the combined cycle, the base Crosstrek’s fuel economy stands at 7.2L/100km, while the hybrid drops to 6.5L/100km.

The entry-level Crosstrek AWD 2.0L comes riding on 17-inch alloys and picks up LED headlights, combination taillights, dual-zone climate control, cloth upholstery, Qi wireless charging and an 11.6-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

This is in addition to Subaru’s EyeSight safety system that packages in adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure prevention, rear-cross traffic alerts, emergency steering, reverse automatic braking and more.

Stepping up to the Crosstrek AWD 2.0R adds a set of 18-inch alloys, self-levelling LED headlights, LED fog lights, roof rails, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 10-way adjustable heated seats, USB ports in the second row and a surround-view monitor.

Subaru’s range-topping Crosstrek AWD 2.0S comes fitted with an electric sunroof, leather upholstery, sat-nav and an upgraded 10-speaker sound system from Harman Kardon.

The Crosstrek Hybrid range is split into an entry-level L and a range-topping S variant, with equipment lists matching their petrol siblings.

Subaru says that the 2023 Crosstrek is set to arrive in dealerships in April, with pre-orders now open. Prices for the MY23 Subaru Crosstrek range can be found below (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Subaru Crosstrek AWD 2.0L: $34,990

2023 Subaru Crosstrek AWD 2.0R: $38,490

2023 Subaru Crosstrek AWD 2.0S: $41,490

2023 Subaru Crosstrek AWD Hybrid L: $38,590

2023 Subaru Crosstrek AWD Hybrid S: $45,090