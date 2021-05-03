Subaru Australia confirms 2022 BRZ arrives Q4 this year

Subaru Australia is looking to stir up further excitement for the release of its second-generation 2022 BRZ, launching a new sub-page on its website allowing punters to register their interest for the new model.

With just 50 units of the current-generation BRZ available for purchase, Subaru is hoping the gap between the replacement and its predecessor won’t be too large when deliveries of the new model begin – hopefully – in the fourth quarter of 2021.

As revealed last year, the 2022 BRZ features a new 2.4-litre naturally aspirated flat-four engine developed in part with Toyota. It produces 170kW and 249Nm (official estimate for US-spec model). That’s up from 152kW and just 212Nm found in the outgoing 2.0L model.

Buyers will be able to opt for either a six-speed manual or six-speed auto, with rear-wheel drive ensuring lots of driving fun as before. Subaru says BRZs fitted with the auto transmission also benefit from a revised sport mode.

The next-generation BRZ is set to more precise handling than its predecessor thanks to a stiffer body. Specifically, the front lateral bending rigidity is increased by a whopping 60 per cent, while overall torsional stiffness is increased 50 per cent. Considering the current/outgoing model is a superb driver’s car as it is, the new model should be super engaging.

Subaru has also confirmed the 2022 BRZ also receives Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist technology suite, which is new for the BRZ.

Aside from these details, there is no extra information on the second-generation BRZ on offer, but that hasn’t stopped Subaru Australia’s general manager, Blair Read, from drumming up the excitement ahead of its fourth-quarter arrival.

“We’ve been staggered by the amount of interest in new BRZ. The level of dealer enquiry and calls to our own customer service centre indicates massive interest among sports car fans and we look forward to sharing more details closer to launch.”

If you’ve got your sights set on the upcoming BRZ, head over to Subaru Australia’s website to register your interest.