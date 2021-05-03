FCAI praises Victoria for offering subsidy for EV buyers

May 3, 2021
Australian, Car News, Industry

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) is praising the Victorian government for its ‘balanced’ approach supporting electric vehicle owners, amid wide scale criticism of Australia’s lack of incentives for the purchase of a new EV.

Recently, the Victorian government outlined a $100 million plan to kick-start electric vehicle ownership in the state, providing buyers with up to $3000 toward their purchase of an EV, under a $69,000 vehicle price threshold.

The Andrews government announced that 20,000 subsidy packages in total will be made available to Victorian car-buyers, with the first 4000 already available.

The FCAI’s chief executive, Tony Weber, said that the organisation welcomes the Victorian government’s approach, which outlines a number of incentives for the purchase of a new electric vehicle, as well as the development of more infrastructure to support electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

“We have worked closely with the Victorian government to find a holistic approach to increasing the uptake of electric vehicles through specific investments and climate targets. Consistency is the critical element for Australian customers. If other states introduce their own programs, they must align. Otherwise, the result will be another disjointed and chaotic system like the introduction of different rail gauges across the country.”

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

As it stands, a number of high-profile individuals in the motoring world have taken aim at the federal government’s lack of support for the electric vehicle market. The Australian Industry Group, a large business lobby, called on state governments to ditch any taxes on EVs so customers are incentivised to purchase an electric car.

For context, California’s Clean Vehicle Rebate Project offers up to $7000 towards the purchase of an electric car. Australian buyers, on the other hand, may be eligible for reduced stamp duty – depending on their state – but are not offered cash incentives for the purchase of an EV.

Related Articles

FCAI announces new CO2 Emissions Standard for Australia, target 2030
FCAI announces new CO2 Emissions Standard for Australia, target 2030
FCAI releases first-ever CO2 emissions data for Australia
FCAI releases first-ever CO2 emissions data for Australia
FCAI releases manufacturer-specific emissions data for Australia
FCAI releases manufacturer-specific emissions data for Australia
VFACTS: Top 10 best-selling cars in Australia in 2020
VFACTS: Top 10 best-selling cars in Australia in 2020

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.