First Nissan Z deliveries leave Japan destined for Australia

The first units of the latest-generation Nissan Z have officially hit the high seas to make their journey from Japan to Australia, marking the commencement of first customer deliveries.

The first batch of Australian deliveries have jumped aboard the Prestige Ace cargo ship, with customer deliveries set for later this month for the highly-anticipated seventh-generation (RZ34) Nissan Z. Nissan has been flooded with deposits since pre-orders opened a year ago.

Nissan has been drumming up excitement for the latest Z for months now, surprising a Z car enthusiast meet and circling Sydney’s streets accompanied by its siblings ahead of its official launch.

By the look of it, the marketing campaign has paid off. As far back as May, Nissan said that its order books for the Nissan Z Proto were completely full, leaving just the regular variant available for punters that weren’t quick enough to secure the Z Proto spec.

The base model Z is priced from $73,300 while the Z Proto was priced from $80,700 (before on-roads). Both are powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 pushing out 298kW and 475Nm to either a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic. Nissan Australia’s managing director, Adam Paterson, said:

“We are incredibly excited to commence customer deliveries of the all-new Z in Australia this month. Our pre-orders commenced nearly 12 months ago, and I know we have a lot of customers who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new Z car. The all-new Z is in hot demand globally and I personally can’t wait to see the first customers receiving their vehicles.”