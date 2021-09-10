Car News Electric Renault

All-electric Renault 5 Prototype confirmed for 2024 production, 400km Range

Alexi Falson

Renault has confirmed that the Renault 5 Prototype concept, unveiled earlier this year, will go into production some time in 2024. It’ll enter the market as a retro yet modern city car with full electric power.

The Renault 5 Prototype is a high-tech homage and celebration of 50 years of the original Renault 5. Renault produced more than 5.5 million units over a 14-year production run, resulting in the original 5 fast-becoming France’s most popular car.

A major part of the original’s design brief was to give motoring to the masses, with straight-forward packaging and reasonable pricing. Renault says the reborn 5 has been given the same brief, with the French company saying that the 5 will “showcase how Renault is set to make electric cars widely accessible throughout Europe”.

As a result, it’s expected that the Renault 5 will be priced around the 20,000 euro mark – around AU$35,000 – although prices are yet to be confirmed. This would position the 5 as one of Renault’s entry points into its electric portfolio, in honour of its ancestor.

Renault says it can make the 5’s production run profitable thanks to the new CMF-BEV platform the wider Group has developed for compact battery electric vehicles. Renault says the new platform, combined with advancements in battery technologies, opens up the possibility to sell the 5 for around 33 per cent less than the existing Zoe.

The battery packs look set to use a new nickel, manganese and cobalt chemistry, with Renault saying this will bring the price per kWh to around AU$108 by 2030. It’s expected the Renault 5 will come packing a range figure of around 400km per charge. Renault’s CEO, Luca de Meo, told reporters:

“I know from experience that reinventing a cult product lights a fire under the whole brand. This is a cult vehicle at a price many can afford. And this is only the beginning for the whole Renault brand.”

The revamped Renault 5 is one of 14 new models that Renault has in the production pipeline, half of which receive a purely electric powertrain, set to be released by 2025. Renault has previously stated its intention to hit the milestone of 30 per cent EV sales within its lineup by 2025.

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

