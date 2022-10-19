Car News Concepts Renault

Renault revives an icon with 4EVER Trophy concept

Alexi Falson

Renault caught onlookers at the Paris Motor Show by surprise with a radical new EV that revives one of the company’s most influential vehicles, the Renault 4.

It’s known as the 4EVER Trophy, and is set to win over a few hearts before paving the way for a new all-electric compact SUV from the company in the very near future.

The 4EVER Trophy rides on a platform measuring in at 4160mm long, 1950mm wide, 1900mm tall and has a wheelbase measuring in at 2570mm, putting it smack-bang in the compact SUV segment.

The concept is showcased with a set of radical 19-inch rims, a seriously jacked suspension package and a heap of off-road accessories designed to celebrate the long and massively-successful sales career of the Renault 4, and its hardcore sibling, the 4L Trophy humanitarian desert rally edition.

Each of the concept’s wheels features an in-built air compressor that can adjust to new terrain on the fly, with a futuristic front grille featuring inbuilt pixel LED lights for a futuristic and unique front fascia.

There’s been no word on powertrains or battery details just yet, however, it’s likely that the production version will gain both a single electric motor in a front-wheel drive base model, with a range-topping variant gaining a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup.

Renault says the production version of the 4EVER will be built on the company’s CMF-BEV platform it shares with partner Nissan, with the first examples set to roll off the production line by 2025.

