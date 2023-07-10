911 Turbo S Gets the Brabus Treatment; Gains Power up to 672kW

Have you ever looked at the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S and thought it was desperately in need of nearly 200kW more power?

Neither have we, but that’s exactly what the crew at Brabus thought when they turned their attention to the current-gen Turbo S and got to work on the Brabus 900 Rocket R.

In the pursuit of more power, Brabus threw Porsche’s pair of turbos in the bin, opting for a set of their own larger blowers, instead, which amongst other changes resulted in power jumping from 478kW/800Nm up to 662kW/1000Nm from the 3.8-litre flat-six.

Yep, that’s a 184kW/200Nm premium over the stock 911 Turbo S.

Power upgrades have been matched with a new Inconel exhaust system with high-performance flaps and a special Brabus ‘BoostXtra’ blow-off valve.

The end result of Brabus’ improvements has shaved two-tenths off the stock Turbo S’ 0-100km/h down to 2.5 seconds, and a maniacal 0-200km/h sprint in 7.2 seconds – down from 8.5 seconds in the standard Turbo S.

The 900 Rocket R can keep on pushing to its limited top speed of 340km/h.

In terms of the styling package, Brabus opted for a carbon fibre widebody kit complete with a more aggressive front splitter with optimised air intakes up front, a more prominent rear diffuser and super wheel arches with kevlar lining inside.

The 900 Rocket R comes riding on a set of 21- or 22-inch Monoblock P Platinium Edition forged wheels with carbon aero discs, with the rear end picking up 355/45 Continental SportContact 7 rubber.

Other upgrades underneath include a new set of Brabus coil over springs with fully adjustable shock absorbers.

Inside, things are (somewhat) more restrained, with Brabus sticking true to Porsche’s original design for the 911 Turbo S’ cabin, albeit with some carbon fibre highlights, Alcantara upholstery with Brabus logos on the seats and steering wheel, and an illuminated footrest.

If you’re keen on transforming your 911 Turbo S into more of a monster than it already is, you’ll have to be quick to get in touch with Brabus, who is limiting production of the 900 Rocket R to just 25 units in total.