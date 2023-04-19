Car News Haval Hybrid SUV

Haval launches more affordable H6 Lux Hybrid in Australia, from $42,490

GWM Haval has added a more affordable hybrid variant to its H6 SUV ranks, with the H6 Lux Hybrid joining the range priced from $42,490 drive-away. It becomes one of the most affordable hybrid SUVs on the market.

The price does come in at a sizeable premium over the $36,990 price tag for the standard H6 Lux, squeezing below the $45,990 asking price for the existing H6 Ultra Hybrid.

It comes powered by the same 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor producing a combined 179kW/530Nm, with claimed economy figures sitting at a healthy 5.2L/100km.

Over the standard Lux, the Lux Hybrid picks up a unique front grille design, rear centre brake lights and a set of HEV badges, while the 18-inch alloys remain the same.

Inside, the H6 Lux Hybrid picks up the same features list, which means you’ll find a faux leather upholstery with heated front seats, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The H6 Lux Hybrid is covered by GWM’s seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, with eight-years of coverage for the battery.

