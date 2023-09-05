Alfa Romeo Returns to Supercars with Revival of 33 Stradale Coupe

Alfa Romeo has announced its return to the world of two-seat supercars with the launch of the 33 Stradale, a revival of its stunning 1967 classic, which comes powered by a choice of twin-turbo V6 and battery-electric powertrains.

Limited to just 33 units in total, production of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will be handled by Italian coach builder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera.

We’ll let you be the judge of the styling package, but it goes without saying that the dramatic design is a fitting homage to the original.

The aluminium H-frame is paired with a carbon fibre monocoque, with a carbon/aluminium roof, polycarbonate rear window, carbon fibre window frames and a set of butterfly doors.

The 33 Stradale platform has been designed to accommodate both an internal combustion unit and a battery-electric powertrain, the latter of which is said to produce 559kW, with range figures totalling 450km on the WLTP test cycle.

Opt for the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 and you’ve got 456kW of power at your disposal, with power thrown to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The top speed for both the V6 and battery-electric versions of the 33 Stradale stands at 331km/h, with a 0-100km/h sprint time of less than 3 seconds.

It’s yet to be confirmed just how many examples of the 33 Stradale will come powered by the 3.0-litre V6 and how many will be a silent, battery-electric affair.

Underneath, there’s double-arm wishbone suspension with a set of active shock absorbers and a front axle lift to help give the nose some clearance on inclines.

Braking power comes supplied by a new brake-by-wire system for the carbon ceramic brake discs supplied by Brembo, with six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers at the rear.

Alfa says that the 33 Stradale’s tuning shakedown will be handled by F1 legend, Valterri Bottas at the Balocco track to ensure that it’s a seriously dynamic package.

Inside, the cabin pays homage to the original with its mix of leather and metallic elements for the centre console, steering wheel and pedals.

The only digital screen you’ll find inside the cabin comes in the form of the driver’s display, with the remainder of the dash featuring an interesting diamond-shaped design.

Unfortunately, each of the 33 examples slated for production have been allocated to lucky buyers, seemingly cementing the 33 as a future classic due to its extremely limited production run.

“With the new 33 Stradale, we wanted to create something that lived up to our past, to serve the brand and to make the Alfisti fandom proud,” says Alfa’s CEO, Jean-Phillippe Imparato.

“This is the brand’s first custom-built car since 1969, and I promise it won’t be the last,” he added.