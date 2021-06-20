TECHART announces 588kW GTStreet R kit for 992 911 Turbo

Renowned Porsche tuning house TECHART has lifted the lid on its latest project for the 992 911 Turbo, the absolutely insane GTstreet R. It packs a 588kW punch from its fire-breathing powertrain, and shows off some wicked aero mods.

TECHART says that its design brief was remarkably simple: transform something that is perfect, to make it even better. By the look of the headline stats, the firm has well and truly achieved that goal for the 992 generation Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S models.

At its heart, Porsche’s powertrain layout remains relatively unchanged, however, TECHART got to work revising the engine management and transmission control units, extracting an extra 44kW from the Turbo S with its first T1.1 upgrade, which brings power to 522kW and torque to 900Nm.

The second, more powerful T2.1 upgrade adds bigger turbochargers, upping the power figure to a monster 588kW and torque to 950Nm, with top speed increasing to 350km/h.

To match the power increases, a new hand-welded stainless steel sports exhaust has been developed specifically for the GTstreet R package. This is in addition to the option of two suspension kits, which lower the ride height between 15-25mm.

The bodywork features a comprehensive aero overhaul as well, with a massive carbon fibre rear spoiler, chunkier diffuser, aero discs, skirt sides and a bespoke front splitter added on. TECHART says these parts help increase downforce by four times over the rear axle, while reducing lift by 45 per cent at the front.

The GTstreetR package also offers a 30mm wider track over the front axles, with the option of 20- and 21-inch lightweight alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

Inside, there’s a host of hand-crafted leather upholstery options, with carbon and Alcantara packages available for that extra-sporty, personalised touch.

TECHART says the GTstreet R will be limited to an ultra-exclusive production cap of just 87, so if you’re interested you’ll have to get in quick, and hand over 73,000 euros (plus taxes) for the pleasure.

The company says that a track-focussed clubspot package will also be made available in the near future to transform your stock 911 Turbo into an even more capable track-destroying machine.