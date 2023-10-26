BMW Adds iX2 to Lineup, Total of Six EVs Priced Below Luxury Car Tax Threshold  

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

BMW has added yet another electric vehicle priced below Australia’s Luxury Car Tax (LCT) threshold, with the introduction of two battery-electric variants of the iX2 compact SUV, the cheapest of which his priced at $82,900.

Just a few weeks ago, we reported that BMW had plans to launch three battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) here in Australia, including the i4 eDrive35, iX3 M Sport and the iX1 eDrive20 – each of which is priced below the LCT threshold and eligible for the Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) exemption. Now, though, the company has upped that number to a total of six vehicles with the introduction of the iX2 eDrive20 and iX2 xDrive30 which are set to arrive in the first and second quarters of 2024.

Pricing for the iX2 eDrive20 stands at $82,900 while the iX2 xDrive30 squeezes under the $89,332 LCT threshold for fuel-efficient vehicles with its retail sticker price of $85,700.

The enty-level iX2 eDrive20 comes powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 150kW of power and 247Nm of torque, with juice supplied by a 67kWh battery pack that offers up to 477km of range. Stepping up to the iX2 xDrive30 adds another electric motor to the rear axle, increasing power up to 230kW/494Nm that allows it to sprint to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds, while range figures on the WLTP cycle stand at between 417 – 449km.

Both pick up DC fast charging up to 130kW, bringing the pack from 10 – 80 per cent in around thirty minutes and receive a 22kW onboard AC charger as standard, atop the Mode 3 charging cable and 12-month subscription to the Chargefox network.

Full specifications for the iX2 eDrive20 will be confirmed ahead of its launch early next year, though we know what buyers opting for the iX2 xDrive30 will receive.

The list includes 19-inch alloys, adaptive LED headlights, adaptive M suspension, a powered boot lift, dual-zone climate control, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control and a Live Cockpit Pro that pairs 10.7-inch and 10.25-inch displays in a seamless, curved arrangement. Prices for BMW’s FBT and LCT-exempt vehicle lineup can be found below, as well as launch timing here in Australia.

Model Power Torque Accel.

(sec) Gross battery capacity

(kWh) Range

(km) Price Launch timing iX1 eDrive20 150kW 247Nm 8.6 67 Up to 475# $78,900* Q1, ‘24 iX1 xDrive30 230kW 494Nm 5.6 67 Up to 400^ $84,900* Q2, ‘23 iX2 eDrive20 150kW 247Nm TBC 67 Up to 477# $82,900* Mid-2024 iX2 xDrive30 230kW 494Nm 5.6 67 Up to 449# $85,700* Q1, ‘24 i4 eDrive35 210kW 400Nm 6.0 70 Up to 430^ $85,900* Q4, ‘23 iX3 M Sport 210kW 400Nm 6.8 80 Up to 461^ $89,100* Q4, ‘23