Volkswagen readies next-gen Tiguan ahead 2024 launch

Volkswagen has wrapped-up its final test drives of the next-generation Tiguan SUV, with the company promising some major upgrades for its 2024 launch.

When it arrives, the Tiguan will come riding on VW’s latest MQB Evo platform that you’ll find underpinning siblings like the Cupra Formentor and the Mk8 Golf, with a new plug-in hybrid variant set to top the range.

Details remain scarce for now, though Volkswagen says we can expect to see a mix of turbo-diesels, turbo-petrols, mild-hybrids and a plug-in hybrid, the latter of which offers around 100km of all-electric power and receives a DC fast charging architecture.

VW says the MQB Evo platform will be paired with an adaptive suspension system with two-valve shock absorbers, with a vehicle dynamics manager taking control of the electronic differential locks and the shocks.

Other important upgrades for the Tiguan range include a new set of IQ.Light matrix headlights developed for the Tiguan and Touareg and a fresh-but-familiar design language.

Inside, the cabin has been updated with a massive 15-inch display sitting atop the dash, with the steering wheel sporting several physical buttons in favour of the polarising touch-sensitive inputs.

The centre console houses a single rotary dial with its own mini screen that can control the volume or ambient lighting settings, while shifting between gears is taken care of by a stalk to the right of the steering wheel.

The optional ergoActive front seats have been fitted with ten pneumatic pressure point massaging tips and four-way lumbar support, as well as seat heating and ventilation.

Finally, Volkswagen says the Tiguan’s boot has been beefed-up over the previous generation, with 33L of added cargo capacity that measures 648L in total.

The third-generation Tiguan is expected to be revealed in the third-quarter of this year, with the first deliveries taking place in 2024.