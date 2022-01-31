Ford F-Series pickup truck production surpasses 40 million units

Almost exactly 75 years after the Ford F-Series pickup truck originally started production, Ford has just rolled out its 40 millionth example of the iconic nameplate from its Detroit-based plant.

The Ford F-Series is celebrating 45 years as the best-selling pickup truck in America, and 40 years as the best-selling vehicle outright in the region. Now in its 14th generation, buyers have a wide range of configuration and powertrain options, including an all-new fully electric version called the Lightning.

Ford first launched the F-Series pickup truck to the market back in 1948, with the F-1, F-2, F-3, and F-4. The very first example rolled off the production line in 1947, and now Ford is celebrating the 40 millionth example alongside the original.

The milestone vehicle was a 2022 model F-150 Tremor in Iconic Silver, which rolled out of the Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan last week. It is being sent to a customer in Texas.

In Australia the Ford F-150 is not officially sold here. But there are reports that local operations are being planned and local testing has already begun. Ford Australia is apparently very eager to combat the increasingly popular RAM 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado.

During 2021, RAM sold 3819 examples of the locally-remanufactured 1500, while 2114 examples of the locally-remade Chevrolet Silverado were sold here as well.

It’s understood Ford Australia is looking to set up a remanufacturing facility, likely in Melbourne near its Aussie headquarters, with market rollout potentially happening in 2023. The right-hand drive conversion would be fully backed by Ford and covered by official warranty.