Jeep Australia announces 80th Anniversary special editions

Jeep is celebrating 80 years of adventure with a run of special edition 80th Anniversary models across its core range, including for the Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, and Wrangler.

To mark the special occasion, Jeep is bringing 80 special edition units of the Cherokee, and 160 units of both the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee to Australian shores, promising a stylish celebration of Jeep’s history.

First up, the Cherokee receives new 18-inch wheels, granite finish for the rear fascia and front grille surrounds, as well as commemorative badges, premium black leather seats with tungsten accent stitching, Berber floor mats, and a whole lot of 80th anniversary badges.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary special edition is powered by the same 3.6-litre petrol V6 unit from the Grand Cherokee Limited. Special touches include a new set of granite crystal finished 20-inch alloys, dark tinted taillights, granite crystal mirror caps and front grille, body colour door handles, cladding, black roof moulding, and special edition badging with a granite crystal finish.

Inside, there’s a set of black leather seats, piano black and anodised gunmetal interior contrasts, Berber floor mats, and 80th Anniversary instrument panel and seat tags.

Lastly, the Wrangler Unlimited 80th Anniversary edition is based on the Wrangler Overland 3.6L. The exterior gets the same treatment of 18-inch granite crystal wheels, commemorative badging and subtle exterior tweaks, as well as premium leather seats, light tungsten interior accents and console badging.

Interestingly, even the 8.4-inch infotainment system receives a special touch to its software, displaying a “since 1941” message when the vehicle starts up.

Jeep says that deliveries of the 80th Anniversary lineup have already begun in Australia, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to be part of the birthday celebrations. Jeep Australia’s managing director, Kevin Flynn, said:

“Since 1941, Jeep SUVs have been renowned for their unparalleled off-road capability and freedom. We’re excited to mark eight decades of the Jeep brand with these limited-edition models and give Jeep customers the opportunity to own a piece of history.”

The new models are on sale now from the following prices (excluding on-road costs):

2021 Jeep Cherokee 80th Anniversary 3.2L petrol: $51,941

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary 3.6L petrol: $66,941

2021 Jeep Wrangler 80th Anniversary 3.6L petrol: $71,941