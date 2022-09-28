Porsche announces roof tent option for 911, available in Australia

Interested in going camping but prefer to take your Porsche 911 and not the family SUV? Well, the Porsche Tequipment department may have just come up with a solution for you; a new roof tent option.

We need to point out from the start the roof tent option is not just for the 911. Porsche says it designed for use on the roof transport systems of the Cayenne, Macan, Panamera and Taycan as well, with or without roof rails.

It features two side windows and a roof window, a high-density polyfoam mattress described as “comfortable”, while the walls are made from a breathable cotton blend. There’s also water-resistant zips and a rain cover for the doorway, while the rest of the tent is waterproof as well.

The floor area measures 210cm long and 130cm wide, with a maximum stationary load capacity of 190kg with roof rails or 140kg for vehicles without rails. The whole thing weighs around 56kg and has a maximum height of 258cm when extended. Unfortunately, the vehicle’s maximum speed is reduced to 130km/h, for those in limitless areas.

Other highlights include flyscreen for the windows to stop mosquitos getting in, an extra blackout cover to minimise light coming in during the morning sunrise, a telescopic ladder, four mounting poles, insulated and quilted interior lining, and gas struts for easy opening of the main cover.

The Porsche Tequipment roof tent option will be ready for delivery in global markets from November, and is available to order now in Australia, priced from AU$8639.73.