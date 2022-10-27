The Ford Everest SUV has gained a new family member, with the company introducing a new Sport 4×2 RWD variant powered by a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel. This comes alongside some other updates and price increases for the rest of the range for MY2023.5.

The Everest Sport RWD sits above the mid-spec Trend variant and below the range-topping Everest Platinum, and is priced from $62,790 (before on-road costs).

It comes powered by Ford’s 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel four-cylinder producing 154kW of power and 500Nm of torque, while the 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 producing 184kW/600Nm remains the flagship engine; both of which use a ten-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment for the Everest Sport 4×2 includes 20-inch alloy wheels, Everest and sport badges, a hands-free boot lift, leather upholstery with heated and ventilated sport seats and a sport-exclusive colour called Blue Lightning. Braked towing capacity remains at 3500kg for the 4×2 Sport.

For the rest of the range, the MY23.5 Everest Platinum has gained steel underbody protection and a black-painted roof, with a no-cost option for 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tyres as part of Ford’s off-road pack.

Everest units produced after March, 2023, fitted with the optional Touring Pack will gain black roof rails, a surround-view camera, zone lighting, a tow bar and an integrated trailer brake controller as standard.

Ford says the updated Everest range will make its way to dealerships in the middle of 2023, with production expected to kick off in March. Ford Australia’s president and CEO, Andrew Birkic, said:

“Everest Sport has proven to be a very popular model since we revealed the next-generation Everest range earlier this year. With the introduction of the Everest Sport RWD, we are offering customers more choice, with a very stylish vehicle that can tow the boat and fit the family in safety and comfort.”

Prices for the updated Ford Everest range can be found below (excluding on-road costs):