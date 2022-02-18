Porsche announces Macan T variant, arrives in Australia mid-2022

Porsche is continuing its revival of the T badge, this time applying it to the Macan for 2022. The modern version of the T badge has so far only been reserved for the 718 and 911.

The Macan T is based on the entry 2.0T model, which seems fitting for the historic characteristics of the badge. Back in the 1960s Porsche introduced the 911 T, which stood for Touring. It was all about the raw driving experience as well as unique features that support a nice drive.

So, for the Macan T the company is using its lightest-weight engine available to the Macan. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder is around 58kg lighter over the front axle compared with the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 offered in the Macan S and GTS. That means optimum agility and response in the corners.

The engine produces 195kW and 400Nm, and comes matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic with all-wheel drive. Because the T comes standard with the Sport Chrono package, acceleration from 0-100km/h can be taken care of in 6.2 seconds (otherwise 6.4 without it). That’s about as quick as a proper hot hatch, while the top speed of 232km/h provides excellent track potential.

As standard, the Macan T comes with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), giving drivers a variety of modes, while the ride height is lowered by 15mm to reduce roll and enhance stability. The front stabiliser bar is more rigid than standard as well, to further enhance handling.

Buyers can also option up to adaptive air suspension with PASM, which lowers the ride height by a further 10mm. This is a new option for the 2.0T Macan. Porsche Active Torque Vectoring Plus can also be optioned, and it’s tuned specifically for the T model.

In terms of bespoke highlights, the Macan T can be spotted easily thanks to its Agate grey exterior trimmings, such as the front intakes, side mirrors, rear spoiler, and logos. Black exhaust tips and window surrounds, and a black Macan T badge also make up the package.

Inside, passengers are treated to power-adjustable and heated front sports seats, with an exclusive black leather upholstery package, including Porsche crests on the headrests. The awesome GT steering wheel comes standard, along with black aluminium side sills, and the Sport Chrono stopwatch on the dash.

While prices are yet to be confirmed, Porsche Australia says the Macan T is available to order now, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the middle of 2022.