AC Cars set to reveal new Cobra GT Roadster in April with 488kW V8

AC Cars, the company responsible for creating some of the most beautiful two-seat roadsters to ever grace the road, is gearing up for the launch of its new AC Cobra GT Roadster in April.

The styling package is absolutely gorgeous and pays an honest homage to its predecessors while receiving a more modernised front and side profile, with muscular rear haunches and graceful curves.

The new AC Cobra is set to retain its iconic V8 powertrain underneath its swooping bonnet, this time tuned up to a massive 488kW and 780Nm, that will absolutely torture its rear wheels via your choice of a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic.

Underneath, the Cobra GT Roadster receives an all-new and lightweight aluminium space frame chassis offering a total weight of just 1500kg, with the Roadster measuring in at 4225mm long and offering a wheelbase spanning 2570mm; 284mm longer than the Cobra Mk. VI. This helps the new AC Cobra Roadster scream from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

The company hasn’t spilled the beans on the suspension hardware, although it has said it is working closely with a professional UK race team and is aiming for a “competition pedigree” suspension package tuned to be “compliant yet responsive”. CEO of AC Cars, David Conza, said:

“We wanted to respect the AC Cobra’s heritage, and while the design has taken influence from the restomod approach, it has a more sophisticated feel in keeping with a classic British roadster. Along with the race-bred personality of the original AC Cobra, we have produced an unrivalled vehicle that’s totally modern and relevant to today’s connoisseurs – a true 21st century sports car.”

AC Cars says the Roadster will be priced from 285,000 pounds before taxes in the UK, with the first deliveries making their way to customers in 2024.