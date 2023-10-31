Mazda CX-8 and MX-30 Saying Goodbye to Australia at the End of 2023

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Mazda has confirmed that the CX-8 and the MX-30 will be saying goodbye to the Australian market at the end of 2023 as Mazda looks to expand its range of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric offerings.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise, at least for the MX-30, which first made its way to Australia in 2020, though its somewhat lackluster sales figures of 2,200 units sold Down Under seem to have made the decision for higher-ups at Mazda. Mazda says that “the end of CX-8 and MX-30 production for Australia aligns with this future strategy, freeing up valuable resources at Mazda Corporation to assist with the transition.”

In terms of replacements, Mazda has said that the CX-80 will be replacing the CX-8 as a next-gen successor, likely sharing existing powertrain tech with the CX-90 and the smaller CX-60 SUVs.

Mazda doubled down on its electrification plans and says a number of hybrids, PHEVs and BEVs will be hitting the lineup by 2025.

Looking further, Mazda says that by 2030, one hundred per cent of its lineup will come in the form of a hybrid or plug-in hybrid EV, while battery-electric offerings are forecasted to make up 25 per cent of its lineup. While production is set to wrap up by the end of the year, the company says that remaining CX-8 and MX-30 units will be available at its dealerships throughout the first quarter of 2024.

“As we move into the next phase of the Mazda brand’s evolution – with electrification at the heart of our focus – we will ensure our valued customers continue to be well-furnished with a suite of exciting models to join us on this journey,” says Mazda’s Aussie Director, Vinesh Bhindi. Mazda’s Marketing Director, Alastair Doak added that “as we look to the future, our model range will advance once more with a lineup of advanced powertrains and products for our market – including the first-ever Mazda CX-80.”

“We look forward to sharing more details next year,” Doak concluded.