Polestar 4 Production Kicks Off in China, Arrives in Australia Q3, 2024

Polestar says that production for its highly anticipated Polestar 4 coupe-styled SUV package is officially underway, with the first deliveries taking place in China before the end of 2023.

The introduction of the Polestar 4 to the family marks the company’s third mass-produced battery-electric vehicle, joining the Polestar 2 sedan and the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV that arrives in the early stages of 2024. The first unit to roll off the Hangzhou Bay factory line, operated by Geely Holding, was a Performance Pack variant finished in Snow White with Swedish gold highlights offered as part of the performance pack.

While the naming can get a bit confusing, the Polestar 4 is billed as a more dynamic SUV than the Polestar 3, wearing coupe-styled crossover SUV bodywork and picking up the company’s most powerful electric powertrain to date.

The range-topping Polestar 4 dual-motor variant picks up a pair of electric motors pushing out 400kW of power and 686Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 3.8 seconds. The Polestar 4 range will also be offered in a single motor base model, producing 200kW of power and 343Nm of torque.

Both variants are set to pick up a large 102kWh battery pack offering 600km of range in the single-motor, long-range variant that drops to 560km in the performance flagship variant.

The company has said in the past that by 2026, it will have five high-performance electric vehicles in its ranks, with the Polestar 4 set to play a starring role alongside the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 and, likely, a BST variant of the Polestar 3. Polestar says we can expect our first deliveries of the Polestar 4 here in Australia in the third quarter of 2024 as the company try to deliver as many units as possible to major players like China, North America and Europe before shipping them Down Under.

“The first Polestar 4 rolling off the production line today is the culmination of hard work from countless colleagues and partners,” says Polestar’s Chief, Thomas Ingenlath. “Polestar 4 stands out in design and performance, a remarkable SUV coupe in many ways… it is the first Polestar to feature a virtual rear window with a world-class digital rear-view mirror.”

“This car plays a very important role in our growing line-up of exclusive performance EVs” he added.