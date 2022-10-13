2024 Polestar 3 specs confirmed, priced from $135,000 in Australia

Polestar has taken the wraps off its highly-anticipated answer to rivals like the BMW iX and the Tesla Model X with its Polestar 3 fully electric SUV. It has been confirmed for Australia, following the Polestar 2, and comes in as the first Polestar to run on a NVIDIA DRIVE core computer.

Let’s jump into the exciting stuff, first, with the confirmation of the Polestar 3 receiving a dual-motor setup that pushes out 360kW and 840Nm as standard, jumping to 380kW and 910Nm with the help of Polestar’s optional performance pack.

As standard, there’s an electric torque vectoring function for the rear axle, and a decoupling system that allows you to pilot the Polestar 3 with the front motor only to save energy. A heat pump is also incorporated into the platform to optimise efficiency.

Power is supplied by an 111kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a 400V architecture, which translates to a WLPT-tested range of up to 610km and DC fast-charging up to 250kW, with the added bonus of vehicle-to-load charging.

Underneath, there’s a set of double wishbones up front with an integral link rear suspension system, and a set of adaptive dampers as standard, while Polestar’s optional Performance Pack also adds a sporty tune for the air suspension system.

The Polestar 3 weighs between 2584-2670kg, and measures in at 4900mm long, 2120mm wide, 1627mm high, with a wheelbase spanning 2985mm and ground clearance rated at 211mm.

The standard Polestar 3 receives no less than five radars, five cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors, while the optional Pilot Pack will add a LiDAR sensor, three more cameras, and four more ultrasonic sensors for 3D mapping of the car’s surroundings and autonomous driving capabilities.

In terms of the entertainment tech onboard, the Polestar 3’s infotainment system runs on Google’s Android OS, which powers the 14.5-inch display, with more tech specs set to be confirmed closer to its official launch.

Polestar says that its order book is now open, with the first Polestar 3 deliveries scheduled to take place from the fourth quarter of 2023 for primary markets (North America, Europe, China).

Prices for Australia are set to start from $135,000 (indicative, excluding on-roads), with deliveries set to start some time in 2024 as part of the secondary markets rollout. See below for the full specs:

Polestar 3 Long range Dual motor Indicative launch price From AU$135,000 Plus Pack Included Pilot Pack Included Pilot Pack with LiDAR Optional, expected to be available to order from Q2 2023 Performance Pack EUR 6600 (Local pricing to be confirmed closer to launch) Power 360kW (380kW with Performance Pack) Torque 840Nm (910Nm with Performance Pack) 0-100 km/h (target) 5.0 seconds (4.7 with Performance Pack) Top speed 210km/h Battery capacity (nominal) 111kWh Battery type 400V lithium-ion Battery construction 204 prismatic cells, 17 modules, aluminium battery case Range (preliminary, target) [1] Up to 610km (WLTP) Electric motor type Permanent magnet synchronous motors Electric motor configuration Dual, front and rear Torque vectoring Dual clutch (rear motor only) Transmission Single speed Drag coefficient 0.29 Cd Drag force 0.78 CdA Charging capacity (DC) Up to 250kW Charging capacity (AC) Up to 11kW Wheelbase 2985mm Length 4900mm Height 1627mm (1614 in Europe) Width incl. mirrors 2120mm Ground clearance 211mm (201mm in Europe) Kerb weight 2584-2670kg Weight distribution 50:50 Towing capacity (braked) 2200kg Chassis type Steel unibody Body type Steel Wheels and tyres Staggered, 21-22 inches Brakes Brembo 4-piston, 400mm drilled and ventilated discs (front) Standard single-piston, 390mm ventilated discs (rear) Turning circle (kerb to kerb) 11.8m Suspension Double wishbone (front) Integral link (rear) Damping Adaptive, self-levelling dual-chamber air suspension with ZF active dampers Front storage compartment 32 litres Rear luggage capacity (seats up) 484 litres (incl. 90 under floor) Rear cargo capacity (seats folded) 1411 litres (incl. 90 under floor) Roof carrying capacity 100kg