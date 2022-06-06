Polestar 2 BST edition 270 revealed, not for Australia

Polestar has revealed a special edition Polestar 2 called the BST edition 270, giving it more power and chassis and suspension tweaks that result in the most dynamic Polestar 2 we’ve seen yet.

At its heart, the BST edition 270 receives a 50kW bump over the standard Polestar 2 long-range dual-motor, with its e-motors pushing out 350kW of power and 680Nm of torque – like the power boost pack offered in Australia. Power remains supplied by a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack good for around 480km.

The Polestar BST edition 270 sits 25mm lower to the ground than the standard car, while there’s a new set of two-way adjustable dampers from Ohlins, a front strut bar and 20 per cent stiffer springs at the front end to handle extra punishment in the corners.

The standard four-piston brakes from Brembo remain in place, while there’s a new set of matte black 21-inch alloys wrapped in 245/35 Pirelli P Zero rubber to put the power down.

Unfortunately for Australian buyers, Polestar has confirmed that production of the BST edition 270 will be limited to just 270 units, all of which are set for deliveries in Europe, China and North America.

At the very least, we can see that Polestar isn’t afraid to tweak the Polestar 2’s hardware. We should probably anticipate more tweaks and enhancements in the future.