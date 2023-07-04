Electric IVECO eDaily Sets Guinness World Record with 153 Tonne Towing Feat

Iveco has claimed a brand-new Guinness World Record after its battery-electric eDaily cargo van managed to tow 135-tonnes; the equivalent of 135 Mazda MX-5s.

The feat has seen Iveco set a new World Record for the heaviest weight towed by an electric van, after the eDaily towed 153.58 tonnes.

What makes the record even more impressive is the fact that the eDaily is powered by a single, rear-mounted electric motor producing 140kW and 400Nm of torque.

While the Iveco eDaily’s official braked towing figures stand at 3500kg, the company was obviously keen to show that its battery-electric cargo hauler is capable of bigger, better things.

The eDaily’s cargo included a massive X-Way Strator truck, an earth-mover with seven tonnes of ballast, and a fully-loaded X-Way 8×4 tipper truck, with a specialised towbar from Mike Parker Design handling all of the weight.

The record was set at the Blackbushe Airport in Surrey, with the eDaily towing the 153-tonne load more than 30-meters down the runway, far surpassing its expectations of being able to move a 130-tonne load.

“The Iveco eDaily has made history with this impressive record, reinforcing the strength, durability and extensive capabilities of the eDaily,” says UK Director, Mike Cutts.

“With an initial target of 130 tonnes, the eDaily far surpassed record requires,” he added.