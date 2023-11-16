Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale Sets New Fiorano Lap Record for Road-Legal Car

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Ferrari’s latest road-going track destroyer, the SF 90 XX Stradale has very much lived up to the hype of being Ferrari’s most powerful road cars to date, throwing down record-setting lap times at Ferrari’s home circuit, Fiorano.

Not only did the SF 90 XX Stradale set a new record, it completely blew the previous lap record away, lapping Fiorano 1.4 seconds faster than the previous title-holder, the SF90 Stradale with the optional Assetto Fiorano package that adds a high downforce carbon fibre rear wing. Ferrari set the new record for a road-legal vehicle on the 16th of October, with the SF90 XX Stradale eating up the Fiorano circuit in 1:17.309.

The SF90 in question set the lap record riding on a set of lightweight carbon fibre wheels wrapped in road-legal Michelin Cup2R tyres, with Ferrari’s Head of Development Test Driving, Raffaele de Simone behind the wheel.

Ferrari says the record-setting lap time and onboard telemetry has been verified by an independent third-party agency. As a reminder, the Ferrari SF90 XX Coupe and Spider come powered by a reworked 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 working alongside three electric motors, with a set of new pistons and a higher compression ratio applied for the ICE unit.

The twin-turbo V8 kicks out 586kW/804Nm, while the electric motors add 171kW of power to the mix, bringing its combined outputs to a monstrous 758kW – 22kW more than you’ll find in the standard SF90 and enough to drop the 0-100km/h sprint to 2.3 seconds. The SF90 XX Stradale continues with Ferrari’s hardcore attention to weight saving measures used in its hyper-exclusive trio of XX variants like the La Ferrari-based FXX-K Evo, 599XX Evolution and the original FXX.

A prominent carbon-fibre rear wing and aggressive front splitters offer 530kg of downforce at 250km/h, while a reworked suspension system reduces body roll by 10 per cent over the standard SF90 Stradale & Spider.

Production of the SF90 XX is limited to just 799 coupes and 599 convertibles, all of which have long been accounted for.