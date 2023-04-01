Car News Electric Peugeot Van

Peugeot e-Parter electric van on sale in Australia from $59,990

Alexi Falson

Peugeot says pre-orders for its upcoming e-Partner battery electric van are now open Australia, ahead of deliveries kicking off in the middle of the year.

The e-Partner range is priced from $59,990 (excluding on-roads) for the single long wheelbase variant arriving in Australia, and comes powered by a single electric motor producing 100kW and 260Nm, with power supplied by a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The pack is good for a claimed 245km of driving on the WLTP test cycle, and can be charged in 7.5 hours with a three-phase AC wallbox, while a 0-80 per cent charge takes just 30 minutes with a 100kW DC fast charger.

The e-Partner is based on the PSA Group’s EMP-2 modular platform, and features three driving modes that cap power at 60, 80 and 100kW to save charge.

The EMP-2 platform means the e-Partner is a strong performer as a practical workhorse, with its overall length figure standing at 4750mm while internal storage totals 3.9m3. Access into the rear is easy thanks to a pair of barn doors.

Inside, the e-Partner picks up cloth upholstery and Peugeot’s digital i-cockpit instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a rear-view camera with rear parking sensors.

When it arrives, the e-Partner will be covered by a five-year/200,000km warranty, with eight-years/160,000km of coverage for the 50kWh battery pack. Peugeot’s Aussie managing director, Kate Gillis, said:

“The third generation Partner arrived in Australia in 2018 and since then has proven to meet a variety of needs for local small and medium sized businesses. We believe the benefits of the fully electric e-Partner will resonate with Australian consumers seeking a highly capable and efficient workhorse.”

Peugeot says we can expect to see the e-Partner arrive on Australian shores in the middle of the year, with more specification details set to be released closer to its launch.

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

