Peugeot e-Parter electric van on sale in Australia from $59,990

Peugeot says pre-orders for its upcoming e-Partner battery electric van are now open Australia, ahead of deliveries kicking off in the middle of the year.

The e-Partner range is priced from $59,990 (excluding on-roads) for the single long wheelbase variant arriving in Australia, and comes powered by a single electric motor producing 100kW and 260Nm, with power supplied by a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The pack is good for a claimed 245km of driving on the WLTP test cycle, and can be charged in 7.5 hours with a three-phase AC wallbox, while a 0-80 per cent charge takes just 30 minutes with a 100kW DC fast charger.

The e-Partner is based on the PSA Group’s EMP-2 modular platform, and features three driving modes that cap power at 60, 80 and 100kW to save charge.

The EMP-2 platform means the e-Partner is a strong performer as a practical workhorse, with its overall length figure standing at 4750mm while internal storage totals 3.9m3. Access into the rear is easy thanks to a pair of barn doors.

Inside, the e-Partner picks up cloth upholstery and Peugeot’s digital i-cockpit instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a rear-view camera with rear parking sensors.

When it arrives, the e-Partner will be covered by a five-year/200,000km warranty, with eight-years/160,000km of coverage for the 50kWh battery pack. Peugeot’s Aussie managing director, Kate Gillis, said:

“The third generation Partner arrived in Australia in 2018 and since then has proven to meet a variety of needs for local small and medium sized businesses. We believe the benefits of the fully electric e-Partner will resonate with Australian consumers seeking a highly capable and efficient workhorse.”

Peugeot says we can expect to see the e-Partner arrive on Australian shores in the middle of the year, with more specification details set to be released closer to its launch.