Mercedes-Benz announces fully electric eVito & Tourer vans in Australia

Mercedes-Benz has given us the first pricing and specification details of its upcoming eVito panel van and eight-seat eVito Tourer for Australia, which are available to order now.

The introduction of the eVito marks the first battery-electric van from Mercedes, and the first battery-electric eight-seat people mover for the entire Australian market. Mercedes says the eVito panel van is the perfect way for small Australian businesses to save money on fuel costs by making the switch to electric power.

Underneath, you’ll find a single electric motor producing 85kW of power and 360Nm of torque which propels the front wheels via a single-speed transmission, with power supplied by a 60kWh battery pack.

Mercedes says the eVito panel van consumes 27.36kWh/100km, which translates to a range figure of 262km between charges, with some energy captured by the regenerative braking system that has five different modes.

When it comes to cargo, the eVito panel van can carry a payload of up to 882kg, with a GVM standing at 3200kg. Cargo volume stands at 6.0m3, with interior storage measuring 2398mm long by 1709mm wide and 1392mm high.

In terms of charging times, using a DC fast charger can bring the battery pack from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes, while an 11kW AC charger takes 6.5 hours for a full charge.

Standard equipment for the eVito panel van includes adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera, cloth upholstery with a leather steering wheel and a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Australia’s first battery-electric people mover, the Mercedes eVito Tourer comes fitted with a more powerful electric motor producing 150kW and 365Nm, as well as a larger 90kWh battery pack. It replaces the previous Valente people-mover in the Mercedes stable.

Mercedes says the eVito Tourer is rated at 26.15kWh/100km, which gives it a range figure of 421km, while DC fast-charging up to 110kW takes 45 minutes to charge the pack from 10-80 per cent.

It rides on the same platform as the panel van, with Mercedes-Benz opting for a 2:3:3 seating configuration with fold-down seats to accommodate things like extra baggage for those using it as a commercial people-mover.

The eVito Tourer comes riding on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels and receives climate control, leatherette upholstery, carpet flooring and ISOFIX tether points.

Both the eVito panel van and Tourer come jam-packed with safety equipment, with blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alerts, lane keep assist, active brake and parking assist, parking sensors, with understeer and load adaptive control all fitted as standard.

Mercedes is hoping to win over buyers with its 12-month/40,000km service intervals, 24-hour roadside assistance and an eight-year/160,000km warranty for the battery, while the rest of the eVito is covered by a five-year warranty.

Mercedes says the eVito Tourer will be followed-up by a far more premium seven-seat people mover known as the EQV at a later stage. Prices for the new models start from the following (excludes on-road costs):

Mercedes-Benz eVito Panel Van: $89,353

Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer: $116,115