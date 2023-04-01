Fisker Ocean electric SUV range confirmed at 707km (WLTP)

Fisker has returned from relative obscurity with a massive statement for its rivals, stating its upcoming Fisker Ocean electric SUV has received a WLTP-certified range of 707km on a single charge.

These figures make the Ocean one of the most efficient battery-electric SUVs in the industry, with the company stating it can travel from London to Glasgow, or from Paris to Frankfurt on just one charge.

Fisker has been forced to push back its initial production timeline for the Ocean, stating that it should receive homologation from authorities at the end of April, with deliveries following shortly after. Fisker originally said the Ocean would enter production at an Austrian facility in November, 2022.

Last year, Fisker announced a brand new battery-electric compact SUV known as the PEAR, and said it would be going into production at some point this year, after the larger Ocean SUV received 5000 pre-orders upon the concept’s debut.

Fisker has signed agreements with electronics giant Foxconn to produce the PEAR from 2024 in Ohio at a former General Motors plant, and is aiming to produce 250,000 units per year, stretching out to a million by 2027.

Fisker says that its first retail stores will open in Vienna and Copenhagen in just a week or so, with more set to pop up in Europe and the United States throughout the year. Company founder and CEO Henrik Fisker said:

“From the beginning, we planned the Fisker Ocean to deliver the highest level of design, sustainability, innovation, usability and range. This achievement is a major milestone for everyone at Fisker, and we are delighted the range exceeds our initial calculations.”