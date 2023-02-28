Peugeot e-Partner fully electric van confirmed for Australia

Peugeot has confirmed that its battery electric light commercial vehicle, the e-Partner, will arrive in Australia in the first half of this year, marking Peugeot’s first fully electric vehicle on sale Down Under.

The Peugeot e-Parnter is based on the PSA Group’s efficient modular (EMP2) platform which is set to accommodate an electric motor pushing out 100kW/260Nm, with power supplied by a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Three adjustable power modes cap outputs at 80kW/210Nm in the standard setting, and drop to 60kW/190Nm in eco mode to conserve range.

Peugeot says its 50kWh lithium-ion pack translates to a claimed range of 275km on the WLTP cycle, with charging speeds capped at 7.4kW AC and 100kW for DC fast charging systems – the latter of which can bring the pack from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Peugeot is set to introduce the e-Partner to Australian buyers in a single, long-wheelbase configuration, while retaining the same 898kg payload capacities you’ll find in the diesel-powered Partner LWB.

Peugeot says that customers can register their interest online now, with more detailed specifications and pricing to be released closer to its launch before the mid-year mark. Peugeot Australia managing director, Kate Gillis, said:

“We are delighted to announce the e-Partner is on its way to Australia and will be our first fully electric vehicle to be offered locally. We are confident that the arrival of our first electric vehicle will provide new avenues for growth for the brand as well as further choice for discerning Peugeot LCV customers wanting to make the move to electric.”