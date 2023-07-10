Peugeot Confirms 2024 Australian Launch for E-208 Electric Hatch

Peugeot has confirmed that its pint-sized 208 hatchback will make a return to the Australian market – this time in battery-electric form with the release of the E-208.

The news comes after Peugeot launched the ninth-generation 208 platform globally, with the release headlined by pair of new hybrid variants and the brand-new E-208 battery-electric flagship.

Peugeot says that the E-208 will come powered by a single electric motor producing around 115kW of power, with range figures – yet to be confirmed under the WLTP test cycle – standing at around 400km from the 51kWh battery pack.

The pack can be DC fast-charged from 20-80% in around 25-minutes with the help of a 100kW charger, or just under five-hours with a 7.4kW wallbox charger at home, or just over 11-hours with a standard 3.2kW AC charger.

When it arrives, the addition of the E-208 will bring Peugeot’s battery-electric portfolio up to three vehicles in total, alongside the E-Partner cargo van and the upcoming E-2008 compact SUV.

In terms of stature, the E-208 measures in at 4055mm long, 1960mm wide and stands 1430mm tall, making it 200mm shorter than the GWM Ora and the BYD Dolphin, with boot space figures standing at 309L.

The styling package carries on with Peugeot’s current design language, showcasing a large grille with body-coloured patterns, an array of vertical daytime running lamps and a slightly tweaked set of Peugeot’s three-claw headlights.

At the rear, there’s a redesigned set of LED tail lights with the three-claw design carried over from the front that stretch their way around the boot lid, while the GT version picks up LED indicators.

A set of new wheel designs for the 16-inch standard and optional 17-inch alloys has been joined by two new colours for the E-208’s launch, headlined by Agueda Yellow and Selenium Grey.

Inside, the cabin retains a compact little steering wheel sitting in front of Peugeot’s redesigned 10-inch, three-dimensional I-Cockpit display, as well as a 10-inch infotainment display as standard for all variants.

Buyers also have the option of Alcantara upholstery for the GT variant with bright contrast stitching.

Peugeot is yet to confirm full specifications for the E-208 range, but will confirm these details, as well as pricing for the E-208 closer to its official launch at some point in 2024.

“The new E-208 is a dynamic, modern, and highly alluring city car that we believe will capture the attention of many local buyers when we welcome it to Australia next year,” says Peugeot’s Australian Managing Director, Kate Gillis.

“As we continue to broaden our electrified offering, the new E-208 will strengthen our range as we re-enter the hatch market in Australia,” Gillis added.

“We are confident the E-208’s exciting electric performance and eye-catching design will appeal to that segment’s customer,” she concluded.