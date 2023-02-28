Peugeot confirms e-2008 fully electric SUV for Australia

Peugeot has announced plans to introduce its e-2008 battery electric SUV, first unveiled in 2020, in Australia in the third quarter of 2023. It will join the existing GT and GT Sport petrol variants.

While Peugeot is pretty tight lipped in terms of details, we do know that the e-2008 will come riding on the company’s CMP platform and come fitted with a single electric motor producing 100kW/260Nm, with power supplied by a 50kWh battery pack.

Peugeot says the e-2008 will be introduced here in Australia in a single, highly-specified variant, with pricing and more details set to come to the surface closer to its official third-quarter launch, shortly after the e-Partner van arrives in the first half of this year.

Given the petrol 2008 GT Sport flagship is priced from $51,188, we’d anticipate a starting price of at least $55,000 for the e-2008 electric model. It’ll go up against the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric, Mazda MX-30 EV, and MG ZS EV, according to VFACTS vehicle categories. Kate Gillis, managing director Peugeot Australia, said:

“This year, we have set out to accelerate our local electrification journey and the exciting addition of the e-2008 will play an important role in building our electrified offering and ultimately offering more choice for Australian consumers.”

During 2022, Peugeot Australia sold just 354 examples of the petrol 2008, according to VFACTS new vehicle registration data. That gave it 0.3 per cent market share. In fact, it was the lowest-selling model in the field (for a current model on sale).