2023 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift confirmed for Australia

Citroen says that its facelifted 2023 C5 Aircross will be touching down in Australia in the middle of this year, with an upgraded powertrain, styling tweaks and a revised cabin layout headlining the updates.

The company is bringing the C5 Aircross to Australia in a single variant, known as the C5 Aircross Sport, which comes powered by a new 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit kicking out 133kW/250Nm, sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic. This replaces the outgoing 1.6-litre turbo producing 121kW/240Nm and the previous six-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of the styling, Citroen has given the C5 Aircross a bold yet simplified front fascia design, a revised set of taillights, updated projector LED headlights while sticking with the protective cladding for the wheel arches and side skirts.

Inside, the central console has been redesigned to stand more prominently between the driver and front passenger, while there’s a new toggle-style gear selector, a new drive mode button and some added storage options.

The C5 Aircross Sport comes riding on a set of 19-inch alloys, and receives a panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather upholstery with a set of heated and massaging front seats, an upgraded 10-inch infotainment system and a level 2 autonomous driving feature for the adaptive cruise control system.

While Citroen is already taking pre-orders, it is yet to confirm prices for the C5 Aircross here in Australia, but will finalise these details ahead of its launch later this year. Citroen Australia managing director, Kate Gillis, said:

“We are looking forward to introducing the refreshed C5 Aircross Sport later this year to a revitalised local range alongside the recent addition of the C5 X and the C4, offering greater choice for Australian consumers.”