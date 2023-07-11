Mazda CX-60 Petrol, Diesel & PHEV Pick up Five-Star ANCAP Safety Ratings

ANCAP has confirmed that Mazda’s latest-generation midsize SUV package, the CX-60, has been given the five-star tick.

ANCAP says that its five-star rating applies to everything from turbo-diesel, turbo-petrol and plug-in hybrid variants of the CX-60 platform, with the rating based on recent testing from Euro NCAP last year.

All up, the Mazda CX-60 scored 91% for adult occupant protection, 93% for child occupant protection, 89% for vulnerable road user protection and 77% for safety assist, according to Euro NCAP.

The CX-60 broke two ANCAP records in the process of testing, with its 93% rating for child protection set a new benchmark, alongside its 89% vulnerable road user protection score.

The latter was the result of its autonomous emergency braking system which was put under the ‘turn-across-path’ intersection test, and came out with flying colours.

The CX-60’s impressive child occupant protection scores were the result of a strong performance in the side impact and oblique pole test, and the fact that “all child restraint types could be accommodated in all three rear seating positions,” according to ANCAP.

The ANCAP safety score applies to all three trim levels of the CX-60 platform, including the entry-level GT, mid-range GT and flagship Azami variants.

“The CX-60 will be a welcome and safe addition to the medium SUV segment, and provide varied choices to customers looking for a safe and environmentally-friendly vehicle,” says ANCAP’s chief, Carla Hoorweg.